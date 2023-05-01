Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
