Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after buying an additional 318,158 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

