Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

