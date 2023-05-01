UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UGI

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

