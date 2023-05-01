Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Avient has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37.

Avient Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.