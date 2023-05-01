MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 1,304.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 414,224 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

