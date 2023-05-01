BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
BRSP stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 114,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.
