Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medallion Financial
Acts as Private Equity Fund
