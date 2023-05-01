VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of NSC opened at $203.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $265.89. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.54.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

