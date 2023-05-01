Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Critical Contrast

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 7.54 -$39.84 million ($1.02) -9.80 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 24.46 -$9.30 million ($0.47) -0.64

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -59.90% -53.78%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

