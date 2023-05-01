Critical Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 508.21%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.20 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

