Reviewing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mercedes-Benz Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercedes-Benz Group is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -97.15% -46.00% -28.45% Mercedes-Benz Group 9.66% 17.62% 5.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Mercedes-Benz Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.87 -$17.95 million ($0.46) -1.65 Mercedes-Benz Group $158.09 billion 0.53 $15.28 billion $14.55 5.39

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand. The Mercedes-Benz Mobility segment supports the sales of the Group’s vehicle segments worldwide and also provides services such as fleet management in Europe, which primarily takes place through the Athlon brand. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

