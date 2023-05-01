Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.90.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.