Financial Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) vs. Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41% Starco Brands 10.36% 8.90% 6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.16%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Starco Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.48 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -76.49 Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.16 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Starco Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Starco Brands

(Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It operates through the Starco Brands and Skylar segments. The Starco Brands segment focuses on the development and sales of consumer good products. The Starco Brands segment includes STCB, AOS, Whipshots Holdings, and Whipshots LLC. The Skylar segment generates revenue through the sale of fragrances. The company was founded by Sanford A. Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.