Reviewing Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.23%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.05 $38.62 million $1.16 13.93 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.30 $6.91 million $0.12 134.01

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.63% 31.16% 8.39% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

