Financial Contrast: NextPlat (NXPL) vs. Its Rivals

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NextPlat to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextPlat and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 615 2349 2485 121 2.38

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 143.69%. Given NextPlat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% NextPlat Competitors -63.10% 1.60% -1.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.47 NextPlat Competitors $13.89 billion $690.17 million -0.99

NextPlat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat peers beat NextPlat on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

