Analyzing XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rover Group and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Rover Group.

This table compares Rover Group and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -12.63% -3.97% -2.94% XWELL -58.70% -47.38% -35.45%

Risk & Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $174.01 million 4.82 -$21.98 million ($0.12) -37.75 XWELL $55.94 million 0.37 -$32.84 million ($0.35) -0.70

Rover Group has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XWELL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rover Group beats XWELL on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

