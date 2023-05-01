Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Stories

