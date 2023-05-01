Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $7.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $857.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 196.91%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,524.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

