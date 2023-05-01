Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $104.43

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

