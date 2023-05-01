Reviewing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 2 27 0 2.93 PayPal 1 8 22 0 2.68

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $47.55, indicating a potential upside of 53.13%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $105.88, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than PayPal.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -28.68% -114.18% -28.78% PayPal 8.79% 17.48% 4.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Uber Technologies and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 1.96 -$9.14 billion ($4.69) -6.62 PayPal $27.52 billion 3.10 $2.42 billion $2.10 36.19

PayPal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Uber Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Ga

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. It also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

