Analysts Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.15

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.11. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

