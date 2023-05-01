Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $107.83

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.