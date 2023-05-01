Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $1,900.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,900 ($23.73) in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

ASBFY stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

