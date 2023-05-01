Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

