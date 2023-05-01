Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $213.60

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,312,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $163,063.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,377,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,694,965. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Atlassian by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

