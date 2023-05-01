Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $213.60

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.05.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th.
In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,312,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $163,063.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,377,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,694,965. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
