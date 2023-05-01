KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.5703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.