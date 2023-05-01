Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $345.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $346.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.