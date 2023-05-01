Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $37.89

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

