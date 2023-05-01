Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $52.58

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.58.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 105.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

