Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

