The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $28.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.