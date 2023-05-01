Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $74.71

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

