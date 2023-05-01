Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $37.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

FOXA stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

