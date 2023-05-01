Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.21-$1.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance at approx $1.21 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

