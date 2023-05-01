Allstate (ALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.81. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Allstate by 18.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

