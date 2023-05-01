Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00- EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BG stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Bunge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

