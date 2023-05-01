Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$59.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.17. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.29%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

