Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,977,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $104,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

