Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY23 guidance at $3.11 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIL opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

