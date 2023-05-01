Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,738,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.