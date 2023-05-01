CVS Health (CVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY23 guidance at $8.70 to $8.90 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $80,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.