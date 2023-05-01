Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY23 guidance at $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.05-$4.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clorox Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLX opened at $165.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

