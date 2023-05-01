Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY23 guidance at $7.50-8.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

