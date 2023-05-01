Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.35-$2.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

