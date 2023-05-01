Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

LUMN stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

