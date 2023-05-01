Avation (LON:AVAP) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 255 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Trading Up 1.3 %

Avation stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.45) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 60.66 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of £82.22 million, a P/E ratio of 414.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61), for a total value of £178,020 ($222,330.46). Company insiders own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

