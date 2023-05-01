TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.42.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

