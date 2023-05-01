BMO Capital Markets Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $445.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.