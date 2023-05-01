WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.