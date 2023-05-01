Piper Sandler Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $6.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.
2U Stock Performance
Shares of 2U stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
