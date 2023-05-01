Piper Sandler Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $6.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

